Taapsee Pannu’s film Dobaaraa is the remake of the Spanish movie Mirage. The film minted Rs 1.24 crore on the third day of its release and its total collection stands at Rs 2.98 crore. Dobaaraa: Hansal Mehta Slams KRK for Spreading Rumours of Cancelled Shows of Taapsee Pannu-Starrer.

Dobaaraa Box Office Collection Update

#DoBaaraa has a lacklustre opening weekend... Did witness an upward trend, but the jump - so essential after a low starting point - was missing... Fri 72 lacs [#Janmashtami], Sat 1.02 cr, Sun 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 2.98 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qnF7Apuhj5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)