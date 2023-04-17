Jassie Gill and Tejasswi Prakash have featured together in the music video titled “Door Hova Gey”. This song shows the love-hate relationship between the couple and also how their love life goes for a toss. The song crooned by Jassie Gill is a heart-wrenching number and it is directed by Navjit Buttar. Video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Steamy Dance on 'Tum Hi Ho' Goes Viral - WATCH.

Watch The Video Of “Door Hova Gey” Song Below:

