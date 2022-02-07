Razzie Award recognises the worst nominees in cinema. The results of it from the categories Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Actress among others, will be announced the night before the Oscars. Jared Leto, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck have been nominated in some of the popular categories. Let’s take a look at the complete nominees of Razzie Award.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood - Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles) - Diana the Musical

LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg - Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams - The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal - Diana the Musical

Megan Fox - Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning - Karen

Ruby Rose - Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson - Infinite

Erin Davie (as Camilla) - Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (as both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland) - Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning - Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck - The Last Duel

Nick Cannon - The Misfits

Mel Gibson - Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) - Diana the Musical

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis - American Siege

Bruce Willis - Apex

Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis - Deadlock

Bruce Willis - Fortress

Bruce Willis - Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis - Out of Death

Bruce Willis - Survive the Game

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley - Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky - Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels - Karen

Renny Harlin - The Misfits

Joe Wright - The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical - script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

Karen - written by Coke Daniels

The Misfits - screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny

Twist - written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett

The Woman in the Window - screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by AJ Finn

