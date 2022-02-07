Razzie Award recognises the worst nominees in cinema. The results of it from the categories Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Actress among others, will be announced the night before the Oscars. Jared Leto, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck have been nominated in some of the popular categories. Let’s take a look at the complete nominees of Razzie Award.
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood - Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles) - Diana the Musical
LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg - Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams - The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal - Diana the Musical
Megan Fox - Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning - Karen
Ruby Rose - Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson - Infinite
Erin Davie (as Camilla) - Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (as both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland) - Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning - Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck - The Last Duel
Nick Cannon - The Misfits
Mel Gibson - Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) - Diana the Musical
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie
Bruce Willis - American Siege
Bruce Willis - Apex
Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis - Deadlock
Bruce Willis - Fortress
Bruce Willis - Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis - Out of Death
Bruce Willis - Survive the Game
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley - Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky - Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels - Karen
Renny Harlin - The Misfits
Joe Wright - The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical - script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
Karen - written by Coke Daniels
The Misfits - screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny
Twist - written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett
The Woman in the Window - screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by AJ Finn
