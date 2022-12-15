After revealing the sequel to Death Stranding which is simply titled DS2, it looks like game developer Hideo Kojima is set to bring this story to the big screens as well. With a film based on the hit game of the same name, Kojima is developing the film alongside executive producer Alex Lebovici best known for his work on Barbarian. The film will reportedly introduce new elements and characters to the Death Stranding universe. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal's Series Adaptation of the PlayStation Game to Release on January 15, 2023!

Check Out the Tweet:

A #DeathStranding film adaptation is in the works from Hideo Kojima and 'Barbarian' EP Alex Lebovici. The movie will introduce new elements and characters within the Death Stranding universe. via @Deadline - https://t.co/tR96AJqCS2pic.twitter.com/nQmiAPEnmW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)