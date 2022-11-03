Recently it was accidentally leaked by HBO themselves that The Last of Us will be premiering on January 15, 2023, when the date showcased on their app out of nowhere. Now, it has been officially confirmed as HBO ended up showcasing the first poster for the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starrer as well. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal's HBO Series Adaptation of the PlayStation Game to Premiere on January 15, 2023 - Reports.

Check Out the Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us (@thelastofus)

