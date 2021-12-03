Alexandra Daddario, who is popularly known for essaying Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, and in San Andreas, Baywatch among others, has announced about her engagement to producer Andrew Former. The two have been in a relationship since 2020. Andrew has served as producer for films such as Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Purge, A Quiet Place among others. Alexandra has shared a picture posing with her fiancé and mentioned in her post, ‘Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.’ Andrew was earlier married to actress Jordana Brewster, with whom he has two children. The couple got divorced in June this year.

Alexandra Daddario With Andrew Form

