Baywatch actress and former wife of David Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach, is no more. She was 62. As per reports, she was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday (March 5). The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled her death as a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. Reports suggest that Pamela’s family grew concerned after losing contact with her and decided to check on her. David Hasselhoff’s representative shared a statement with People, expressing the family’s grief, - “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time." Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39: All You Need To Know About the Actress Who Played Georgina Sparks on ‘Gossip Girl’.

RIP Pamela Bach

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, has died by suicide 💔 All we know: https://t.co/diEVBXtswv pic.twitter.com/kncOLQvJnD — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

