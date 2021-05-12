Pink shared the teaser of her documentary titled All I Know So Far with her fans today. The teaser shows glimpses of her life and how she is trying to strike a balance between her professional and her personal life.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

#AllIKnowSoFar - My new film! Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Available on @PrimeVideo May 21❤ pic.twitter.com/ufK0U4zK8Y — P!nk (@Pink) May 11, 2021

