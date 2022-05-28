For anyone who has forgotten, Johnny Depp was suing Amber Heard for writing an op-ed in Washington Post where she talked about being a domestic violence victim. Depp had filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard after this where the actor's attorney, Adam Waldman, claimed that she had made up her allegations. Amber kept denying the fact until now. She finally admitted that the op-ed was about Johnny in court, giving a upper hand to the star. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial Day 23 – Watch Live Streaming and Coverage of Court Proceedings From Virginia.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)