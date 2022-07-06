Amsterdam trailer is out! The flick revolves around a mysterious story of murder and three friends who turn into prime suspect for the crime. The movie will hit the big screens on November 2022. The mystery-comedy movie is directed, produced and written by David O Russell. Taylor Swift Joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in David O Russell's Star-Studded Film.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

