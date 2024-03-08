Messi, the border collie who captured hearts in Anatomy of a Fall, stole the spotlight at the Oscars luncheon earlier this year in February. However, a recent report says he won't be gracing Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony. Several studios with nominated films raised objections to The Academy, arguing that Messi's presence at the Oscar nominees' luncheon event unfairly tilted the voting in favour of Anatomy of a Fall. As a result, Messi's attendance at the Oscars has been cancelled. Oscars 2024 Luncheon: Messi, Anatomy of a Fall's Breakout Star, Joins The Party, See Ryan Gosling's Enthused Reaction on Meeting Canine Actor! (Watch Video).

Anatomy Of A Fall's Messi the Dog To Not Attend Oscars 2024

Multiple companies with nominated films complained to the Academy that allowing Messi from ‘ANATOMY OF A FALL’ to attend the Oscar nominees luncheon gave the film an advantage during the voting window. He will not be attending this year’s #Oscars. (https://t.co/P5wCblG9Rn) pic.twitter.com/XbFgqEttI5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 8, 2024

