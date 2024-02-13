One of the most unusual complaints that people had with Oscar 2024's snubs was the exclusion of Messi from the acting nominations. Who Messi? Messi is the name of the dog who pulled quite the convincing act in Justine Triet's brilliant Anatomy of a Fall. Even though he didn't score a nomination, the canine star was invited to the recent luncheon for all 96th Academy Awards nominees, and he was also quite the attraction there. A video of Ryan Gosling, nominated for his performance in Barbie, interacting with the dog is also going viral. Anatomy of a Fall Movie Review: Sandra Huller and Milo Machado Graner's Terrific Performances Win The Court in This Extremely Captivating Legal Drama.

Meet Messi

Best Boy. ANATOMY OF A FALL’s Messi at the Academy Award Nominees Luncheon. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ewInAQWLf7 — NEON (@neonrated) February 12, 2024

Messi Getting Prepped

Messi is ready for his date when you are, @ameliadimz. 🍗 pic.twitter.com/gkzNO62QhZ — NEON (@neonrated) February 12, 2024

Messi Meets Bradley Cooper

The Coop meets the Snoop. Bradley Cooper and ANATOMY OF A FALL’s Messi. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/dCEYPPmXnr — NEON (@neonrated) February 12, 2024

Ryan Gosling Meets Messi

The year's Best Supporting Actors go head to head. ANATOMY OF A FALL's Messi meets Ryan Gosling at the #Oscars luncheon. pic.twitter.com/UrWa4HkbBD — NEON (@neonrated) February 12, 2024

