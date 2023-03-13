The Whale wins its first Academy Award when it got the 'Best Hair & Makeup'. Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley took home the trophies. Oscars 2023 Winners Live Updates: From Everything Everywhere All At Once to Pinocchio, Here're the Big Winners of the Night at 95th Academy Awards - See Full Winners List.

And the Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup goes to...'The Whale' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/SthtO76sFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

