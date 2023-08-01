Angus Cloud was best known for playing the role of the drug dealer named Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s Euphoria. The young actor has died at the age of 25. His family issued a statement on his passing in which it was mentioned, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.” Paul Reubens Dies at 70: Pee-Wee Herman Actor's Last Message Before Demise Goes Viral and It's a Heartbreaking Apology - Here's Why.

Angus Cloud Passes Away

Angus Cloud, the actor best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at 25 years old.https://t.co/G0Xb4pNAzC pic.twitter.com/ZybnpvYQCK — Variety (@Variety) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)