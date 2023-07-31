Paul Reubens died on Sunday night after a long battle from cancer at the age of 70. In a heartfelt apology to his fans, Paul Reubens expressed his regret for becoming more private over the years while he battled cancer. The actor conveyed his gratitude to his followers for standing by him throughout his extensive career, acknowledging the immense love and respect he received from them. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I have been going through the last six years," he added. Paul Reubens Dies at 70: From His Family to His Movie Career, All You Need to Know About the Late Pee-Wee Herman Actor.