Avatar 3 has now been delayed to December 2025. The film was previously slated for a December 20, 2024 release. Due to this Avatar 4 will now release in December 2029, and Avatar 5 in December 2031. Meanwhile Avatar 2 is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Avatar 3: Oona Chaplin Joins the Cast of James Cameron's Sci-Fi film as the Leader of the 'Aggressive, Volcanic Race' of Na'vi.

View Avatar Films Update:

'AVATAR 3' has been delayed to December 2025. (📸 @jonlandau) pic.twitter.com/BaDSaOXoPI — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

'AVATAR 4' and 'AVATAR 5' will now release in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively. pic.twitter.com/RKTBpok33s — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)