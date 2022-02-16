Batgirl is one of the DC projects filming right now that everyone has their eyes on. A few days back we got a blurry glimpse of what looked like Michael Keaton's Batsuit, now we have a bunch of set photos giving us even a better look at the suit. It's an updated design of the Batman Returns suit, and the look of it sure will leave Batman fans ecstatic. Also to note, it's not Keaton in the suit, but his stunt double.

Check Out The Photos Below:

