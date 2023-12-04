Beyoncé's Renaissance film dazzled audiences, soaring to a staggering $21 million in its weekend opening. Following the triumph of her global tour, the megastar unveiled a cinematic spectacle chronicling her Renaissance world tour. Fans flocked to witness the grandeur of Beyoncé's performances on the big screen, contributing to the film's monumental success. Beyonce's Top Looks From Renaissance World Tour: From Barbiecore to Futuristic Bodysuits, Queen Bee Goes Oomphalicious With Her Outfits (View Pics).

See The Latest New Here:

Beyoncé’s Renaissance film tops the domestic box office with $21 million in its opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/HRUUX4HqnB — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)