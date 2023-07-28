Bill Cunningham, the original voice of Barbie's boyfriend Ken is no more. Reportedly. he passed away at his home in West Hollywood. He was 96. The news was confirmed by CESD Talent Agency. Cunningham died on July 15. Born in San Francisco, Bill entered into the entertainment space and later served in the US Navy during World War II. May his soul RIP. Barbie: BTS’ Jimin Thanks Ryan Gosling’s Ken for the Guitar, Singer Shares Short Video On Insta!

RIP Bill Cunningham:

