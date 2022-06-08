The long-anticipated trailer for Black Adam has finally dropped and oh boy, does he make a grand entrance. Shazam better watch out, as his arch-nemesis is quite ruthless here. Dwayne Johnson stars as the Anti-Hero Black Adam in the upcoming film and will also be joined by heroes like Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher and more. The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and Quintessa Swindell. Black Adam releases on October 21, 2022. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Is an Angry Supervillain in New Poster from the DC Film (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer:

