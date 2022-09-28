Marvel's Blade reboot is on the look for a new director, as Bassam Tariq has left the project due to shifting production dates. "Its been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film," Tariq said. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film; Releases on September 6, 2024 (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Bassam Tariq has exited as the director of 'BLADE'. The search for his replacement has already begun. (via https://t.co/Dcz4dcBwd0) pic.twitter.com/eLvFJF0cvl — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)