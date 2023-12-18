The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants enjoyed a reunion at a SAG-AFTRA screening in the NYC. Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn reunited to celebrate America Ferrera’s performance in the Barbie movie. The actresses arrived in style to commemorate the moment, and the pictures are enough to prove that they had a good time together. America dropped a video post on Instagram and thanked her girls, saying, “The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.” Taylor Swift Celebrates Birthday With Friends and Family; Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Others Attend the Bash! (View Pics).

‘#SisterhoodForever’

Celebrating America Ferrera’s Work In Barbie Movie

The Sisterhood Team

