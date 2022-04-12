Britney Spears took to Instagram and announced that she is pregnant with her third child. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted. FYI, this happy news comes five months after a judge ended the singer's controversial guardianship. Britney Spears Shares a ‘Yummy’ Picture of Sam Asghari, Refers to Him As Her Husband in the Post (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)