Ahead of Bullet Train's release, the premiere of the action-comedy film just took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre on August 1. The premiere event was absolutely glamorous with attendance of all celebs. Starting from Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, director David Leitch, producer Kelly McCormick and others looked wow at the red carpet. Bullet Train is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 5. Bullet Train: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock's Upcoming Action Film!

Check Out The Pics And Video From Bullet Train Red Carpet Premiere:

Brad Pitt - The Leading Man

Wow!

Stunning Joey King!

.@JoeyKing absolutely slaying on the carpet at the #BulletTrainMovie World Premiere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nPVoykxXyB — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 2, 2022

Handsome Hunks!

Isabella Gomez and Simu Liu

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Masi Oka

Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie and Diablo

Thuso Mbedu, Cierra Ramirez

