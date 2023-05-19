Veteran actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart arrived hand-in-hand at Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Whilst it was all smiles on the red carpet, the couple's expression quickly changed as they took their seats inside the Palais des Festivals and realised they had been sat apart. It seemed the pair did not expect it at all. Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford Receives the Honorary Palme d’Or (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

Awkward moment at the INDIANA JONES premiere when Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart arrive at his seat and she realizes Cannes assigned her the row behind him pic.twitter.com/NoXKiXp00c — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2023

