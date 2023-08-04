The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced that they have closed the criminal battery investigation on Cardi B. The investigation was launched after a woman reported being hit by a microphone that singer threw into the audience during a concert in Las Vegas on July 29. As per a statement, after a 'thorough review' of the case, they had determined that there was 'insufficient evidence' to support a charge of battery. Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concert-Goer Who Splashes Her With Drink Mid-Performance (Watch Video).

Cardi B's 'Mic-Throwing' Investigation Closed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Watch Viral Video:

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)