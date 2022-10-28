Matthew Perry sent the internet into a frenzy when he wished death upon Keanu Reeves in his new memoir. Questioning why original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger passed away while Keanu Reeves still walks among us, Perry received a lot of backlash for his comments. While the FRIENDS star did walk back on his comments, the internet immediately came to Reeves' defends, even including stars like Lynda Carter and Rachel Zegler. Matthew Perry Reveals Bitter Feelings Towards Keanu Reeves, Says Why Did 'Heath Ledger Die' While Reeves 'Still Walks Among Us?'.

Frozen Cakes!

Come on... Keanu Reeves is like one of those frozen cakes. Nobody doesn't like him! — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 26, 2022

Definitely Thrilled!

personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 26, 2022

Evil...

When you consider how heartbroken Keanu Reeves STILL is over River Phoenix’s death… this is especially evil. https://t.co/tUB9777Egd — Brandy Booo 👻 (@ThisIsBrandyB) October 26, 2022

Fans... Assemble!

The world teaming up to annihilate Matthew Perry in defense of Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/GkUcouWT8o — Sven (@dogemanx) October 26, 2022

Good Luck...

Imagine coming for Keanu Reeves like that. Might as well let the internet know you think all kittens should be drowned at birth. Good luck out there, man. — Scott Wampler: Salem's Thot™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 26, 2022

Certainly a Plan...

Imagine kicking off your goodwill tour with “Keanu Reeves should be dead.” — Evan Dickson (@EvanDickson) October 26, 2022

