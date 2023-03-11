The first clip from the upcoming series Citadel drops glimpses of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s characters, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. The latter is unable to recall her past and all the cases she dealt as a spy agent. Mason helps her recall those incidences and is even seen throwing a knife at her to check if she reacts to it just like any other spy would have done. Nadia appears confused after Mason tells her ‘They wiped your memories’ and even gives glimpse of her past by showing her that she was a spy like him for an organization named Citadel. Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden’s New Russo Brothers Show Is Packed With Romance, Action and Interesting Storyline! (Watch Video).

Watch The First Clip From Citadel Below:

