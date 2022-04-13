Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is no more, confirmed his family said. He was 67 and died of prolonged illness. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," a part from the deceased's family statement shared on Twitter read. Gilbert was known for his exaggerated shrill voice and emphasis on crude humour. My his soul RIP.

Gilbert Gottfried Dies:

