At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, Ryan Gosling's song "I'm Just Ken" triumphed as Best Song, surpassing the expected favourite, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," and Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night." During Mark Ronson's acceptance speech, he credited Gosling for bringing the song to life, declaring, "Ryan Gosling, this award is yours as much as it is ours. Your unparalleled performance made the audience fall in love with this song, so thank you." When "I'm Just Ken" was declared the winner, the cameras focused on Gosling, who seemed genuinely bewildered, almost suspecting it to be an elaborate prank. Ryan Gosling on His Role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's BARBIE "It's the Role I Was Born".

Ryan Gosling's Reaction After "I'm Just Ken" Wins Best Song Title

ryan gosling’s reaction to ”i’m just ken” winning the best song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards is EVERYTHING 😭 pic.twitter.com/by3oyeP4Mi — 💭 ryan gosling thinker (@gosling_thinker) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)