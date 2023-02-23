The nominations for the third Critics Choice Super Awards are finally out! The biggest surprise here coming with the nomination of RRR in the category of Best Action Movie, the awards are then further lead by the nominees Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman. Here are all the nominations for the upcoming Critics Choice Super Awards which takes place on March 16. Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners List: From RRR Winning Best Foreign Language Film to Angela Bassett Bagging Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther-Wakanda Forever, Check Out All Winners Here!
Best Action Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTION MOVIE:@BulletTrain @RRRMovie @TopGunMovie @NickCageMovie @WomanKingMovie
The 3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/oysnkewOV5
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in an Action Movie
Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE:@NickCageMovie @RRRMovie @TopGunMovie @BulletTrain @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @TomCruise #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/pY6l0dGdOw
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in an Action Movie
Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE:@LostCityMovie @TopGunMovie @WomanKingMovie @BulletTrain @Hulu @violadavis @JoeyKing#SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJapL pic.twitter.com/cCNs0DjSS7
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Superhero Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE:@TheBatman @theblackpanther @DCSuperPets @DrStrange @thorofficial
The 3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJapL pic.twitter.com/0tZ3avI7JV
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE:@DrStrange @thebatman @theblackpanther @TenochHuerta
The 3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/QUkjzyPb2c
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE:@theblackpanther @TheBatman @DrStrange @thorofficial @ImAngelaBassett #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/Yg3m2o2FXn
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Horror Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST HORROR MOVIE:#Barbarian #TheBlackPhone @xmovie @SmileMovie #SpeakNoEvil #X
The 3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJapL pic.twitter.com/wennLUIK0O
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in a Horror Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE:#TheBlackPhone #SpeakNoEvil @TheMenuFilm #MenFilm #Barbarian @justinlong #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/G5JkoNLCet
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in a Horror Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE:#MenFilm #SissyFilm #NannyFilm @xmovie #ResurrectionFilm @aishadee#CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJapL pic.twitter.com/2GboEeZH3W
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE:@officialavatar @allatoncemovie @nopemovie @TheNorthmanFilm #Prey
3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/TreyTS01Lo
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE:@afteryang @nopemovie @allatoncemovie #TheAdamProject @TheNorthmanFilm @RyanReynolds#CriticsChoice #SuperAwards announced on 3/16
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/0UfsXb4PDz
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Congrats to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE:#dualfilm @allatoncemovie #Prey @nopemovie @officialavatar @AmberMidthunder @karengillan @KekePalmer @zoesaldana#CriticsChoice #SuperAwardshttps://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/6IyWhzDtcx
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Villain in a Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE:@TheBatman #Pearl @theblackpanther @BulletTrain @DrStrange @TenochHuerta @JoeyKing
3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/PSwKEIA0tS
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Action Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:
#911 @CobraKaiSeries @cw_kungfu #Reacher @TulsaKing #VikingsValhalla
3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners announced 3/16https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/h0gFuQR2Tq
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:@Yellowstone @JackRyanMovie @CobraKaiSeries #Reacher @TulsaKing @johnkrasinski @ralphmacchio @TheSlyStallone @WilliamZabka https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/przjtwxBqv
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:
#911 @TheEqualizerCBS @cw_kungfu #WalkerIndependence #1923 @Yellowstone @ImAngelaBassett @IAMQUEENLATIFAH @olivialiang_ https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/BgvBSAcrMZ
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:@TheBoysTV @DCDoomPatrol @msmarvel @DCpeacemaker @SheHulkOfficial #werewolfbynight
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/OhFPzDQBel
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:@DCpeacemaker @DCDoomPatrol @CW_TheFlash @moonknight @UmbrellaAcad @TheBoysTV @JohnCena @TheElliotPage @antonystarr https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/36IfMhL5Hu
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:@DCpeacemaker @DCDoomPatrol @TheCW_Legends @SheHulkOfficial @TheBoysTV @msmarvel @thedanieb @caitylotz
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/K71EuGrTQF
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:#interviewwithavampire @ChuckyIsReal #DahmerNetflix #Evil @TheWalkingDead @wednesdayaddams #WhatWeDoInTheShadows
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/l0DYsfaS9f
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:#interviewwithavampire #DahmerNetflix #Evil #WhatWeDoInTheShadows@jacobanderson @_MattBerry @HARVEYGUILLEN
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/ayQat5nHv0
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:#DahmerNetflix #Evil #TheWatcher @wednesdayaddams #WhatWeDoInTheShadows@JENCOOLIDGE @katjaherbers @NiecyNash @jennaortegahttps://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/cispZM3vQP
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congratulations to #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:#Andor @forallmankind_ @HouseofDragon @LOTRonPrime @StarTrek @Stranger_Things
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/Rzy9cMVSK6
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congrats #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:#TheManWhoFelltoEarth #TheLastDaysofPtolemyGrey #andor @StarTrek #Severance @HouseofDragon @SamuelLJackson @diegoluna_ @ansonmount @mradamscott pic.twitter.com/0Imks3hZEs
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congrats #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:@HouseofDragon #Severance @LOTRonPrime @obiwankenobi #Andor #Nightsky
Full list: https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/6lRq4xBb5c
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
Best Villain in Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie
Congrats #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards Nominees for BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE:@moonknight @ChuckyIsReal @HouseofDragon @obiwankenobi @TheBoysTV #Evil @Stranger_Things #werewolfbynight @antonystarr @MichaelEmersonhttps://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj pic.twitter.com/HmiR6chjwW
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)