Previously it was reported that David Lynch would be having a new secret film starring Laura Dern premiere at Cannes Film Festival, but it looks like that was just a rumour. Lynch himself has come out and confirmed that he doesn't have any new movie coming out Cannes and that it was just a rumour.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

David Lynch says “I have no new film coming out. That's a total rumor. So there you are. It is not happening. I don't have a project. I have nothing at Cannes.”



(Source: https://t.co/dV1fHapiVK) pic.twitter.com/MsTIa5hIkS— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2022

