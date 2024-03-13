When it comes to friendship, Denzel Washington and Lenny Kravitz take the cake with their hilarious antics. At Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Denzel took the stage to honour his pal of over three decades, proving that with friends like Denzel, who needs lovers? With wit sharper than a knife, Denzel recounted their bromance, including when Lenny's thumb ring turned into a medieval torture device during a handshake. Claiming they're twins who don't look alike (can't argue with that), Denzel defined their bond with a dictionary precision that had everyone in stitches. "I wrote down the definition of friend, I looked it up. Webster. 'A person whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual relations,'" read Washington as Kravitz laughed. Even Lenny's daughter Zoë and her beau Channing Tatum couldn't escape the infectious laughter. With Denzel and Lenny around, who needs a comedy show? They've got the entertainment covered, and it's friendship goals! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Announced! Mariah Carey, Cher, Sinéad O’Connor and More Make It to the List

Denzel Washington and Lenny Kravitz at The Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Denzel Washington honors Lenny Kravitz at Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "We've had a close brothership, friendship, for 30 years." https://t.co/7vJwne9ZCq pic.twitter.com/F9kooT8oeo — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2024

