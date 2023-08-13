Following a viral incident in which a woman flung her size 36G bra at Drake during his NYC tour stop this year, bra-throwing has turned into a concert tradition. However, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night, the rap icon had a unique request. Politely, he asked the crowd to abstain from the bra-throwing due to the presence of his 5-year-old son backstage. Amid enthusiastic cheers, Drake shared, "To be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever." As a sign of respect, he kicked off a few garments, aiming for a family-friendly atmosphere. Later, Adonis, Drake's son, joined him on stage, creating an endearing moment during the show. Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert (Watch).
Drake told crowd in LA not to throw bras on stage because his son was at the concert:
“I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA ‘cause my son is at the show for the first time… Y’all, keep your bras on!” pic.twitter.com/CRmBQKbDXN
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2023
