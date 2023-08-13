Following a viral incident in which a woman flung her size 36G bra at Drake during his NYC tour stop this year, bra-throwing has turned into a concert tradition. However, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night, the rap icon had a unique request. Politely, he asked the crowd to abstain from the bra-throwing due to the presence of his 5-year-old son backstage. Amid enthusiastic cheers, Drake shared, "To be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever." As a sign of respect, he kicked off a few garments, aiming for a family-friendly atmosphere. Later, Adonis, Drake's son, joined him on stage, creating an endearing moment during the show. Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert (Watch) .

Drake told crowd in LA not to throw bras on stage because his son was at the concert:

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA ‘cause my son is at the show for the first time… Y’all, keep your bras on!” pic.twitter.com/CRmBQKbDXN

