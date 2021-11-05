Singer Taylor Swift is all set to release 'All Too Well', a 10-minute short film that marks her directorial debut and also stars the Blank Space hitmaker in it. The short film will also feature Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in major roles. All Too Well will be out on coming Friday, November 12.

Taylor Swift Short Film All Too Well Teaser

