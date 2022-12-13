The recently turned CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk visited the Dave Chappelle Concert however, his presence did not get the response he expected. The crowd at the Chase Center loudly booed Musk. Chappelle even made jokes on Musk who thought that he was going to be celebrated. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media. Elon Musk-Owned Twitter Disbands Its Trust and Safety Advisory Group.

Take a look:

The crowd hit the paint hard booing Elon Musk at the Dave Chappelle Concert. Musk thought he was going to celebrated as the chat-room champion, but the dork got booed. #ElonMusk #dork #DaveChappelle #booed #ChatRoomChampion @C_S_Skeptic pic.twitter.com/ZAryNdGwA8 — I AM IRON MAN (@IAMIRONMAN7) December 12, 2022

