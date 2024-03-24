Actress Emily Blunt recently revealed that she took inspiration from Barbie director Greta Gerwig for her role in the movie The Fall Guy. For the unversed, Blunt plays a movie director in the upcoming action-comedy and revealed that she turned to the Barbie director for some inspiration for her upcoming role. In a recent conversation with Total Film, Emily said, "With the warmth and the charm, I guess there's a little Greta in there. She was a mix of a few other people I'd met and pulled from." The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling As Action Stuntman Is a Perfect Summer Gift With Emily Blunt As Female Lead; Film Set for May 3 Release (Watch Video).

Emily Blunt Reveals Greta Gerwig Helped Inspire Her Character in The Fall Guy

