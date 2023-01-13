Ezra Miller who broke into their neighbour's home in Vermont has narrowly avoided a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison by agreeing to 41 conditions. Some of the conditions are no drinking, random drug tests, and commitment to continue their mental health treatment. Miller refused to make a statement, but their attorney made one on their behalf, thanking the court and community for their trust and patience. Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty to Charge of Break-In and Theft of Alcohol at Neighbour’s Home in Vermont.

