Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor is all set to premiere on May 25, 2022 on Disney+. The makers revealed the release date with the first poster of the show.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 9, 2022

