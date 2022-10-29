Writer George RR Martin recently spoke briefly about House of the Dragon Season 2, where he confirmed that Winterfell and House Stark would return. Matt Smith Birthday Special: 8 Best Daemon Targaryen Quotes of the Actor to Check Out from ‘House of the Dragon’.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

George R.R. Martin confirms House Stark and Winterfell will appear in #HouseOfTheDragon S2 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/UGOJomjnuk — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 28, 2022

