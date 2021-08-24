Inspired by the hit 1984 comedy, Ghostbusters, Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters Afterlife is finally is scheduled to release this year. So lucky fans got to watch the film a little early at a Cinema Con event, and they could not help but talk about how good the film is looking. People have praised the story, the actors and the director for bringing back a film that made them feel nostalgic to the core.

Check Out What Everyone On Twitter Is Saying About The Film:

Nostalgia

My CinemaCon reaction to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is a film full of nostalgia that makes you'll cry. Okay, it made me cry. I feel like a 10-year-old kid self again after this movie. — Gig Patta (@GigPatta) August 24, 2021

Indeed

got to see the new #GhostbustersAfterlife at Cinema Con it is definitely the best of the series! breathtaking and left me wanting more! you all will love it! — laur 💭 luvs ana (@ihugsylvie) August 24, 2021

What A Positive Review

so it now a couple hours after seeing #GhostbustersAfterlife at #CinemaCon and the thing running through my mind the most, is when can I see it again? On a big screen with awesome sound to fully enjoy all of the twists and turns of this blockbuster in the making. — Denz - Vaccinated (cause it's that simple) (@f4denz) August 24, 2021

Makes You Excited For The Film

Guys, just got out of GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE thanks to @CinemaCon and @SonyPictures. It felt like Jason Reitman’s love letter to his father and daughter while making a great Ghostbusters movie of his own. - @AustinPPutnam pic.twitter.com/snEm0A4pJR — FlickDirect (@flickdirect) August 24, 2021

An Experience In Itself

I need to let it marinate more. But it was an overall entertaining experience. It definitely scratches that classic Ghostbusters itch. #GhostbustersAfterlife #CinemaCon #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/EKmJ5eJcmb — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) August 24, 2021

Unexpected Delight

Kicked off #CinemaCon with @Ghostbusters Afterlife and all I can say is WOW. Unexpected delight. ❤️ Respect to @JasonReitman pic.twitter.com/7RWbPWIUBh — Pamela Sandler (@PamSandler) August 24, 2021

Sweet

Ghostbusters: Afterlife … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/APyHMzEuYd — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 24, 2021

