The Glastonbury Festival 2024 lineup has been announced. It features headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA, with Shania Twain performing as the Legends act in Worthy Farm, UK. The festival will run from June 26 to June 30, with additional acts such as Idles, Disclosure, and The National headlining the Other Stage. More acts and attractions are yet to be revealed. Lana Del Rey Escorted Off Glastonbury After Late Arrival Leads to Set Being Abruptly Cut Off (Watch Video).

Check The List Here:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)