Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the viewers of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in a pre-taped speech. The President of Ukraine has urged everyone to support his country in any way they can. He said in his speech, “Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses The Grammy Awards Viewers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to #GRAMMYs viewers: “Support us in any way you can. Any - but not silence.” https://t.co/6iO3Pfd2CU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)