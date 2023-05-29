Almost completing the first month of its release, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 continues to outperform expectation. Worldwide, the film has grossed over $700 million dollars and it looks like the train isn't going to stop anytime soon. The film is also on track to go past the gross of the first Guardians of the Galaxy which comes in at $773 million. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Reports:

‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has passed $700M worldwide. Read our review: https://t.co/tQDMetlVNF pic.twitter.com/7OyB7J5Chq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)