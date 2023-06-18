Alia Bhatt had a blast at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The Heart of Stone actress recently shared a few pictures from Brazil and we simply love those photos. Apart from Alia, co-star Gal Gadot was also present at the event. Speaking about the film, it is directed by Tom Harper also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Sophie Okonedo, and more, and releases on Netflix on August 11, 2023. Heart of Stone Trailer: Gal Gadot is Hot on Alia Bhatt's Trail in the First Look at Netflix's Upcoming Spy-Action Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post:

