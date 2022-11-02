Heidi Klum decided to take the "Would you still love me if I was a worm?" meme to the next level and dressed up as a worm for Halloween this year. Completely covered in head to tail end in a very real looking costume, she arrived at her annual Halloween party as a worm on a hook with her husband, Tom Kaulitz dressed as a fisherman. She also shared a picture of herself getting into the costume in a mesh outfit, covered only in silver glitter. Heidi Klum Dresses as a Worm on Her Husband Tom Kaulitz's Fishing Pole For Halloween!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)