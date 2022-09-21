Pinhead is all set to return as Hulu's upcoming Hellraiser has received its first trailer. Starring Jamie Clayton in the iconic role, it looks like the film will have all the iconic puzzles and scary Cenobites that the series has been come to known for. Also starring Odessa A'zion, Brandon Flynn, Drew Starkey and more, Hellraiser directed by David Bruckner releases on October 7, 2022. Hellraiser TV Series in Works at HBO, Halloween’s David Gordon Green Roped In to Direct Initial Episodes.

