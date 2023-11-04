The ongoing actors' strike, now reaching 113 days, continues to cause shifts in theatrical release dates. Fortunately, the latest change won't affect the year 2024. Universal and DreamWorks Animation announced on Friday that their live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon will now hit theaters on June 13, 2025, instead of its originally planned release date of March 14, 2025. Mason Thames has been cast as Hiccup, while Nico Parker will play Astrid in the film. How to Train Your Dragon: Mason Thames and Nico Parker Cast as Hiccup and Astrid in the Live-Action Remake.

