Gerard Butler's gearing up once more to take on dragons as the burly Viking leader Stoick in Universal's live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. It is a reunion with Dean DeBlois, who's back to write, direct, and produce this new installment in the popular franchise. The cast welcomes Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hiccup and Astrid, following in the footsteps of the original characters voiced by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. Gerard Butler's probably brushing up on his dragon-taming skills as we speak! How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Adaptation Release Date Shifted to June 2025 Amid Ongoing Actors Strike.

Gerard Butler As Stoick In How to Train Your Dragon:

Gerard Butler Reprising 'How to Train Your Dragon' Role for Live-Action Remake https://t.co/p4AQB1OUqT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)