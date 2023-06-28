Nathan Kress has welcomed his third baby with wife London Elise Kress. The iCarly actor shared cute pictures and revealed his baby's face and cute little feet! His dog Penny also gave his son Lincoln a good sniff as he lay calmly on the sofa. Nathan's daughters Rosie and Evie also held Lincoln, which Nathan shared pictures of. Nicole Scherzinger Engaged to Thom Evans! View Pics of ‘Buttons’ Singer’s Adorable Proposal Moment.

View Pics Of Lincoln William Kress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Kress (@nathankress)

